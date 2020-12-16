Wilkins registered three yards on his lone carry, adding a four-yard catch during Sunday's 44-27 win against the Raiders.

With Jonathan Taylor suffering a minor ankle injury Week 8 against the Lions, Wilkins picked up the slack by coasting to 113 scrimmage yards and a touchdown over 21 offensive touches. Given Taylor's continued ascendence in recent weeks, including three straight outings of 90-plus rushing yards, Wilkins' involvement has steadily deteriorated over the latter half of the season. He'll continue to serve as a third-string option behind Taylor and Nyheim Hines Week 15 in a matchup against Houston's 31st-ranked rush defense.