Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Just 16 yards rushing Sunday
Wilkins had eight carries for 16 yards in Sunday's loss to Houston.
The Indianapolis rushing attack struggled as the team averaged just 2.4 yards per carry. Wilkins had the most carries of any running back and started with Marlon Mack (hamstring) out, but didn't do much with the opportunity. Wilkins' window to earn the bulk of carries may have closed with Robert Turn set to return this week from a four-game suspension and with Mack possibly returning as well. Nyheim Hines also had two touchdowns as a receiver, so the Indy backfield remains cluttered.
