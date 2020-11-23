Wilkins had four carries for 21 yards and one reception for 15 yards on his lone target in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

Wilkins played on just nine snaps on offense compared to 46 for Jonathan Taylor and 29 for Nyheim Hines. Taylor had 22 carries for 90 yards in a needed resurgent performance. Taylor may get the bulk of carries next week against Tennessee, but it's been a guessing game each week for how much each running back will be used in three-back committee.