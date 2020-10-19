Wilkins lost a yard on his only carry and didn't make a reception on the only pass targeted his direction in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

With the Colts needing to make up a large deficit early in the game, Indy turned to the passing game and Wilkins was largely out of the game plan. Wilkins had just four snaps on offense with Nyheim Hines getting 21 snaps. Wilkins gets more playing time when the Colts need someone to give Johnathan Taylor relief when running the ball, with Hines more involved in the passing game.