Wilkins had six carries for 39 yards and two receptions for nine yards in Thursday's loss to New England.

Wilkins played just 18 snaps on offense compared to 56 snaps for Nyheim Hines. With Indianapolis falling behind early, the Colts turned to Hines as their pass-catching back (seven catches for 45 yards) but Hines also had 15 carries (for just 45 yards). Despite a 6.5 YPC on Thursday, Wilkins hasn't been able to establish himself as a running back who should get the majority of workload and it's worrisome to see Hines used as heavily as he was Thursday. Wilkins may have missed his window for a breakout with Robert Turbin back from a suspension and Marlon Mack likely returning at some point from a hamstring injury.