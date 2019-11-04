Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Just two touches Sunday
Wilkins had one carry for six yards and one reception for six yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.
Wilkins played 13 snaps on offense but had a limited reserve role. Wilkins isn't likely to get many touches per game as long as Marlon Mack is healthy.
