Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Leading rusher in Week 2 win
Wilkins rushed 10 times for 61 yards and caught both of his targets for three more in Sunday's 21-9 win over Washington.
Wilkins exited the game for a while with an ankle injury, but he was able to return and operated as Indianapolis' running back of choice with the team running out the clock in the fourth quarter. He was more effective than Marlon Mack (34 yards on 10 carries) and Nyheim Hines (seven yards and a touchdown on four carries), but the Colts' three-headed running back committee promises to leave fantasy owners frustrated throughout the season. That being said, Wilkins seems like the safest bet to lead the team in rushing yards most weeks.
