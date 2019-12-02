Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Leads backfield
Wilkins carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards in the team's Week 13 loss to the Titans. He also hauled in two passes for nine yards.
After logging just one offensive snap in the team's Week 12 contest against the Texans, Wilkins led the team in both carries and rushing yards in Week 13. His performance wasn't particularly noteworthy, as he gained seven and 15 yards on his first two carries respectively, but then failed to gain more than five yards on the ground until his final rush, halfway through the fourth quarter. Though his workload was a positive, Wilkins and the Colts' backfield will have a tough matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 14. In addition, Marlon Mack (hand) may be back in action, which would greatly cut into Wilkins' workload.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...