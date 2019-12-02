Wilkins carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards in the team's Week 13 loss to the Titans. He also hauled in two passes for nine yards.

After logging just one offensive snap in the team's Week 12 contest against the Texans, Wilkins led the team in both carries and rushing yards in Week 13. His performance wasn't particularly noteworthy, as he gained seven and 15 yards on his first two carries respectively, but then failed to gain more than five yards on the ground until his final rush, halfway through the fourth quarter. Though his workload was a positive, Wilkins and the Colts' backfield will have a tough matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 14. In addition, Marlon Mack (hand) may be back in action, which would greatly cut into Wilkins' workload.