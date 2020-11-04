Wilkins (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was also limited, but we'd be surprised if either player missed this weekend's game against the Ravens. Wilkins came out of nowhere in this past Sunday's win over the Lions, carrying 20 times for 89 yards and a TD, while Taylor -- who started the contest -- ran the ball 11 times for 22 yards. Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines handled the bulk of the team's chance-of-pace touches, hauling in three of his five targets for 54 yards and two TDs. While Taylor continues to carry the highest long-term fantasy value of the three, Wilkins' strong effort versus Detroit could earn him a bigger share of the team's carries than usual in Week 9.