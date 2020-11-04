Wilkins was limited at practice Wednesday due to a groin injury.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was also limited, but neither running back appears likely to sit out this weekend's game against the Ravens. Wilkins came out of nowhere in Sunday's win over the Lions, carrying 20 times for 89 yards and a touchdown while Taylor ran the ball 11 times for 22 yards. Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines handled the bulk of the reps on passing downs, hauling in three of his five targets for 54 yards and two scores. While Taylor continues to carry the highest long-term fantasy value of the three, Wilkins' strong effort versus Detroit could earn him a bigger share of the team's carries Week 9.