Wilkins (foot) participated in Wednesday's practice in a limited fashion.

Wilkins battled a hamstring injury in training camp before suffering a foot injury and being shut down for the preseason. Coach Frank Reich wasn't sure about Wilkins' chances of playing Week 1, but some participation in practice is positive news. If he's able to suit up, Wilkins will work as a dual-threat back to complement Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines.

