Wilkins rushed twice for nine yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Texans.

As expected, Marlon Mack led the backfield with 21 touches for 56 scrimmage yards while Wilkins and Nyheim Hines were afterthoughts. Wilkins has emerged as a more-dependable runner than Hines, but Hines is still a consistently used pass catcher. Both of their fantasy values are low as long as Mack is healthy.