Wilkins logged just one snap on offense in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans.

Wilkins -- who missed Week 11's win over the Jaguars due to an ankle injury -- was, however, healthy enough to see action on 12 special-teams snaps. With starter Marlon Mack (hand) out Thursday, it was Jonathan Williams who headed the Colts' backfield, racking up 104 yards on 26 carries (including a TD) and adding three catches for 17 yards. Meanwhile, change-of-pace man Nyheim Hines rushed nine times for 51 yards and hauled in two passes for 10 yards. Even if Mack misses additional time, Wilkins is off the fantasy radar, since he's clearly been overtaken by Williams in the team's RB pecking order.