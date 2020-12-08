Wilkins rushed five times for 12 yards and caught both targets for six yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

Jonathan Taylor started the divisional contest, and Wilkins garnered just three touches in the first half. Wilkins finished with fewer than 20 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 6, while Taylor erupted for 135 yards (91 rushing, 44 receiving) and a receiving score. Meanwhile, Nyheim Hines produced 32 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. With Taylor finally producing like a second-round talent, the rookie could cement himself as the lead back for Indianapolis moving forward. If that's the case, Wilkins is merely an insurance policy for fantasy purposes.