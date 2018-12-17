Wilkins caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's win over Dallas.

The Colts ran the ball 39 times in Sunday's grind-it-out win against the Cowboys, but Wilkins saw only two offensive snaps. Marlon Mack continues to dominate the carry count with Nyheim Hines still serving in a secondary role, leaving little playing time for Wilkins while both remain healthy.

