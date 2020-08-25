Wilkins did not participate in Monday's scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium with an undisclosed issue, Indianapolis' official web site reports.

The 2018 fifth-round pick eclipsed 300 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons as Indianapolis' secondary early-down back behind Marlon Mack, but the addition of second-round pick Jonathan Taylor significantly dampens his outlook for 2020. While it's not clear if he has suffered an injury, missing practice time won't help him get a larger role in the offense.