Wilkins has missed the Colts' last two practices due to an unspecified issue, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Spencer Ware (undisclosed) is also missing time, so the Colts plan to take a look at Mike Gillislee, with an eye toward potentially securing added backfield depth. Once healthy, Wilkins figures to compete with Ware and Jonathan Williams (and possibly Gillislee) for the team's No. 3 running back job behind top option Marlon Mack and change-of-pace option Nyheim Hines.