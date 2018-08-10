Wilkins had six carries for 21 yards and one reception for seven yards in Thursday's preseason win over Seattle.

It was a mixed bag for Wilkins' preseason debut. He didn't get carries until the fourth quarter and he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. However, he showed flashes on some runs and several Colts beat writers continue to say he's had an impressive training camp. He's still a rookie to watch in the preseason, especially if Marlon Mack's hamstring injury (suffered in Thursday's game) ends up being serious. He's in the competition for playing time after Mack along with Nyheim Hines, Robert Turbin and Christine Michael.