Wilkins had nine carries for 39 yards and one reception for six yards on his lone target in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Last week Wilkins didn't get most of his carries until later in the game when it became a blowout, but this week he was used as early as the second quarter. Wilkins played 16 snaps on offense while Nyheim Hines played 20 snaps. Wilkins is still likely the third option in the running game and likely to get more snaps than Hines when the Colts have a large lead. However, Jonathan Taylor remains the clear first option.