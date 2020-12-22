Wilkins didn't log a snap on offense in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.
Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines handled all of the backfield reps in Sunday's divisional win, and both running backs enjoyed plenty of success in the process. Wilkins has fallen out of favor as a result, as he didn't play a snap on offense for the first time this season.
