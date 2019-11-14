Wilkins (ankle) was not spotted at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Wilkins appears on track for a "DNP" designation on Thursday's practice report, putting his chances of suiting up versus the Jaguars on Sunday in legitimate jeopardy. He hasn't practiced in any capacity since suffering an ankle injury Week 10 versus the Dolphins. Jonathan Williams would slot in as Indianapolis' No. 3 running back if Wilkins were forced to miss any time.