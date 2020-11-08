Wilkins rushed 11 times for 39 yards and secured both targets for minus-1 yard in the Colts' 24-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

A week after logging a season-high 20 carries, Wilkins once again led the backfield in rushing touches, although without much consistent success versus a tough Ravens defense. Wilkins does seem to have the trust of coach Frank Reich, which is an optimistic sign for his fantasy prospects. Wilkins will hope to continue seeing the same level of opportunity while splitting time with Jonathan Taylor in a Week 10 Thursday night battle against the Titans.