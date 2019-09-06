Though listed as full practice participant Friday, Wilkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The fact that he practiced fully Friday suggests that Wilkins has a decent shot to play this weekend, but at this stage he's not really a fantasy option, given that he works behind both Indy starter Marlon Mack and top change-of-pace back Nyheim Hines.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories