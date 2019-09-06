Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Practices fully, listed as questionable
Though listed as full practice participant Friday, Wilkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The fact that he practiced fully Friday suggests that Wilkins has a decent shot to play this weekend, but at this stage he's not really a fantasy option, given that he works behind both Indy starter Marlon Mack and top change-of-pace back Nyheim Hines.
