Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Practices Saturday
Wilkins (hamstring) participated in practice Saturday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Wilkins missed two practices earlier in the week with a hamstring injury, but was able to take the field and participate with the team Saturday. After Spencer Ware (ankle) was placed on the PUP-R list Friday, the second-year back should be able to comfortably hold onto the No. 3 running back spot with just Jonathan Williams and Keith Ford below Wilkins on the depth chart.
