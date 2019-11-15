Play

Wilkins (ankle) is quesitonable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Wilkins sustained the ankle injury during last Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and didn't participate at practice this week. Jonathan Williams would serve as the Colts' No. 3 running back should Wilkins be unable to suit up this weekend.

