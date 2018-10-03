Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Ready for another week without Mack
Wilkins' teammate Marlon Mack (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots.
Wilkins and Nyheim Hines likely will be joined by a third party in the backfield as Robert Turbin returns from a four-game suspension. The Colts' inability to run the ball with any of their backs has left Hines as the player to own for fantasy purposes. Wilkins has yet to find the end zone or top 64 scrimmage yards in a game.
