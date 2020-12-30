Wilkins registered two solo tackles during Sunday's 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh.
Wilkins received all of his work on special teams, registering 14 snaps in that department compared to zero on offense. The 26-year-old has by no means been relied upon as the workhorse this season for Indianapolis, but he has produced brief stretches of fantasy utility in 2020. Wilkins racked up 113 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 21 touches Week 8 against Detroit. He then proceeded to average 6.8 carries per game in the five outings that followed, but Wilkins has now gone back-to-back contests without taking a single offensive snap.
