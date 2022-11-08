The Colts reverted Wilkins to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Wilkins saw his first action of the season in Sunday's Week 9 loss to New England, playing 19 of 62 offensive snaps and finishing with three carries for 13 yards and four catches on five targets for 15 yards. His presence was needed in the absence of Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and with Zack Moss not yet ready to play following his trade to the club. Wilkins' chance of another elevation in Week 10 will likely hinge on Taylor's availability, though Phillip Lindsay is also on the team's practice squad and could receive consideration if Taylor is sidelined.