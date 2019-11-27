Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that he intends to get Wilkins more involved in the offense going forward, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Reich said that Wilkins was only considered an emergency option in Week 12's loss to the Texans, during which he played just one offensive snap. It's possible that the second-year pro could see an increased role against Tennessee on Sunday, with Marlon Mack (hand) already ruled out, but he's unlikely to receive enough touches to warrant fantasy consideration behind Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines.