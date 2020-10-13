Wilkins carried once for one yard Sunday in the Colts' 32-23 loss to the Browns.

Cleveland seized the lead with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter and stayed ahead the rest of the way, resulting in the Colts largely abandoning the run game. Wilkins was a natural casualty of the game script, as he played just two snaps, his fewest since the Colts' lone other loss of the season Week 1 against the Jaguars. He should have a bigger role Week 6 if the Colts can roll to an early lead against the underdog Bengals.