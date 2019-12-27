Wilkins (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Wilkins was added to the injury report Thursday with an ankle issue, but he'll now miss Sunday's regular-season finale in Jacksonville due to a knee injury. In his stead, Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams could be in line to handle additional snaps behind top running back Marlon Mack.