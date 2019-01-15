Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Rushes for 336 yards in 2018
Wilkins recorded 336 yards and a touchdown on 60 rushing attempts and added 85 receiving yards on 16 catches while playing in 16 games in 2018.
Wilkins joined the Colts as a fifth-round pick in 2018 and showed some promise to start the year. His workload declined in the second half of the season, leading to his modest stats on the year. He ended the season as the No. 3 running back behind Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines, and he'll need to work his way up the depth chart in 2019 in order to have much fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...