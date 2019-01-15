Wilkins recorded 336 yards and a touchdown on 60 rushing attempts and added 85 receiving yards on 16 catches while playing in 16 games in 2018.

Wilkins joined the Colts as a fifth-round pick in 2018 and showed some promise to start the year. His workload declined in the second half of the season, leading to his modest stats on the year. He ended the season as the No. 3 running back behind Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines, and he'll need to work his way up the depth chart in 2019 in order to have much fantasy value.