Wilkins ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on nine carries during Sunday's 38-6 win over Carolina.

Wilkins was having a ho-hum game heading into the final minutes of the game. He proceeded on with a 38-yard scamper to the goal line and then a punched it in on the next play. The season ends with a matchup against Jacksonville's 29th-ranked run defense, but Wilkins is a risky bet to take advantage of that matchup. He's topped 25 yards just five times this season and has had double-digit touches just once all season.