Wilkins had four carries for 30 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

Wilkins played just 11 snaps on offense compared to 38 for starter Marlon Mack and 16 for Nyheim Hines. Wilkins is still the clear No. 3 back, but could get more of a look with Hines fumbling on a carry (which the Colts recovered) and dropping a pass.