Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Scores twice in 2019
Wilkins (knee) finished the 2019 season with 51 rushes for 307 yards and two touchdowns while catching seven passes for 43 yards over 14 regular-season games.
When Marlon Mack fractured his hand, Wilkins was in line for additional usage, but Johnathan Williams took over as the bell cow instead. Wilkins logged double-digit carries on just one occasion, but he averaged 6.0 yards per carry. The 25-year-old running back's knee injury doesn't appear to be an issue for 2020. He's under contract for next year as well, but his playing time will likely be inconsistent with Mack and Nyheim Hines returning as well.
