Wilkins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday and he will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

This development seemingly comes out of the blue, as the 26-year-old back was able to participate throughout the practice week with no restrictions. Wilkins will have a chance to make another appearance if the Colts reach the playoffs, but he'll have to clear league COVID-19 protocols before doing so. He closes out the regular season with 308 yards and a touchdown over 84 carries, plus a total of 12 receptions for 105 yards in 15 appearances. As a symbol of his reliability, Wilkins also went without a fumble for a second straight season.