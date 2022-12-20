The Colts signed Wilkins to the active roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Wilkins was elevated for Weeks 9 and 10, totaling six rushing attempts for 31 yards while securing four of five targets for 15 yards across 21 offensive snaps. However, he'll get an official spot on the active roster with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on IR for the remainder of the campaign. Wilkins figures to serve as a depth option behind Zack Moss and Deon Jackson.
