Wilkins had nine carries for 40 yards in Sunday's win over the Vikings

Wilkins played 17 snaps on offense compared to nine snaps for Nyheim Hines in backup duty behind Jonathan Taylor (49 snaps). Wilkins got most of his carries late in the game when it became a blowout, so he's still likely the third running back with Nyheim Hines likely ahead of him and more likely to get work on passing downs. Either way, Sunday's game showed that Taylor is likely to get the majority of touches in the backfield.