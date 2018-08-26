Wilkins carried 14 times for 28 yards and caught both of his targets for an additional 33 yards during Saturday's 23-17 win over the 49ers.

Wilkins started alongside the first team offense, and although he produced a lackluster two yards per carry, he wound up leading the team in touches, rushing yards and scrimmage yards on the day. The likes of Nyheim Hines and Christine Michael combined for just nine yards on 13 carries, though Michael scored a short touchdown in the third quarter. With Marlon Mack (hamstring) still ailing, Wilkins seems like the leader in the clubhouse to lead the backfield in touches if the former isn't ready to participate in Week 1 of the regular season.