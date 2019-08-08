Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Taking seat Thursday
Wilkins will be held out of Thursday's preseason game in Buffalo, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Wilkins tended to a hamstring injury earlier in training camp, so his absence likely is precautionary. Among those in the Colts backfield, Marlon Mack is expected to join Wilkins on the sideline, per coach Frank Reich. As a result, Nyheim Hines, Jonathan Williams and Aca'Cedric Ware should handle the bulk of the work, with the potential for newcomer D'Onta Foreman to contribute as well.
