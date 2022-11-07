Wilkins rushed the ball three times for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Patriots. He added four receptions on five targets for 15 yards.

Wilkins was active for the first time this season and operated as the primary backup to Deon Jackson. His day was highlighted by his work as a pass catcher, as he led the team with four receptions -- though none of those looks came down the field. It's unclear whether Jonathan Taylor (ankle) or Zack Moss (ankle) will be active for a Week 10 matchup against the Raiders, and their status will likely dictate Wilkins' opportunity in that matchup.