Wilkins carried the ball six times for 22 yards in Week 12 against the Titans. He added three receptions for 35 yards.

Wilkins worked as a complement to Nyheim Hines, but was out-touched 18-9 in the absence of Jonathan Taylor (illness). Game script likely had a lot do with that, as the Colts battled from three scores down for the entirety of the second half. Even so, Wilkins performed admirably as a receiver, logging a 21-yard reception early in the first quarter. He could see more work in a Week 13 matchup against the Texans, so long as Taylor remains sidelined.