Wilkins (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.

Wilkins will miss the first game of his two-year career. The depth running back has rushed 27 times for 165 yards this year while catching four of five targets for 27 yards. In Wilkins' stead, Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams are set to rotate in behind backfield-leader Marlon Mack.

