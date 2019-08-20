Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Up in the air for Week 1
Coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Wilkins (foot) has "a chance" to suit up for Week 1, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Wilkins is considered week-to-week with a foot injury. The second-year pro appears in the lead for the No. 3 running back in Indianapolis, but could face competition from Jonathan Williams (ribs), Charcandrick West or Aca'Cedric Ware if he remains sidelined for a significant amount of time.
