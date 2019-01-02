Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Upgrades to full participation
Wilkins (knee/ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
Dealing with a pair of minor ailments, Wilkins should be fine to fill his usual role as the No. 3 running back Saturday in Houston. He's unlikely to see more than a handful of snaps unless Marlon Mack or Nyheim Hines suffers an injury during the contest.
