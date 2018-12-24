Wilkins didn't have any carries or targets in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Wilkins has seen his role drop off over the last half of the season. Sunday marked the third time this season he hasn't carried the ball or been targeted in the passing game. Barring injuries to Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines it seems unlikely that Wilkins will have much fantasy value if any in Week 17 against the Titans.

