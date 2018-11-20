Andrews is expected to be added to the Colts' 53-man roster from the Eagles' practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Colts were in need of offensive line depth after their starting center Ryan Kelly (knee) suffered an injury Sunday. According to reports, Kelly is expected to miss Week 12, so Andrews could certainly see snaps for the Colts on their offensive line against the Dolphins on Sunday.

