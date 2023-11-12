Downs (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Downs was unable to practice in any capacity this week, but he still showed enough progress in his recovery from a knee issue to take a questionable tag into Sunday. Though Downs ultimately attained active status after going through a pregame workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that the Colts could be cautious with how they use the rookie wideout. If that's the case, Downs could cede more snaps than usual to Alec Pierce and Isaiah McKenzie, who may see expanded roles behind No. 1 wideout Michael Pittman.