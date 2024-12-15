Downs (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Downs missed the Colts' win over the Patriots in Week 13, but following the team's subsequent bye he was able to practice fully Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable to face Denver. With his Week 15 active status confirmed, Downs should reclaim his key role in a wideout corps that also features Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, with Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould available to mix in. In 10 games thus far, Downs has compiled a 53/594/4 receiving line on 78 targets, a pace that keeps him on the fantasy radar for the NFL stretch run.