Downs secured all three targets for 32 yards in the Colts' 34-14 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Downs put together his second straight three-catch effort and fifth consecutive sub-50-yard tally. The rookie wideout has flashed with much better production at times, but Gardner Minshew has been spreading the ball around to a wider variety of targets of late, helping lead to Downs' recent downturn.
